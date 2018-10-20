Danny Leiner, ‘Dude Where’s My Car’ and ‘Harold and Kumar’ Director, Dies at 57

Danny Leiner, the director behind the hit films Dude, Where’s My Car? and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, has died after a battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 57.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Leiner’s death was revealed by Ross Putman, a friend and producer of several of Leiner’s films, on Friday. Putman did not detail his cause of death, but did say the passing came after “a long illness.”

“Today I found out that my friend and collaborator Danny Leiner passed away after a long illness,” Putman wrote on Facebook. “Danny was one of the producers with me on the first real film I ever made; he was not only gracious in sharing the job with some newbies just getting their sea legs, but taught us a great deal in the process. And we collaborated a few times after that, including on the film I just finished — which he helped champion for years.”

He continued, “If there’s one thing I can say about Danny the professional, it’s that he refused to let us settle for anything less than our best. He pushed us to do what he knew we were capable of. Danny the person was sardonic, sharp, and savvy, with a love for culture and comedy of all kinds. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but the world has lost a good one.”

Putman concluded his tribute with several photos with the director, and a recommendation that everyone go watch the first Harold and Kumar film if they were “feeling blue.”

The leading men of Harold and Kumar franchise, John Cho and Kal Penn, each shared their own tributes to Leiner on Twitter.

“I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to White Castle,” Cho wrote. “Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences.”

Penn shared similar sentiment, writing, “Very sad to learn that our friend Danny Leiner passed away. We initially got to know each other when he directed Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle. Sending my love to his family [and] friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person.”

Aside from the two aforementioned films, Leiner also helmed Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach and The Great New Wonderful.

He also directed episode for several beloved series, including Freaks and Geeks, Gilmore Girls, Arrested Development, The Sopranos, The Office and Felicity. His final credit as director was a 2014 episode of the ABC sitcom Selfie, which coincidentally featured Cho in a starring role.

