Here’s How to Win a Copy of ‘Cult of Chucky’ on Blu-ray

The new film will catch up with Nica (Fiona Dourif) at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all.

Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Cult of Chucky was written and directed by series creator Don Mancini. Filmmaker Mancini is one of the few examples of a franchise creator who has written each installment in a series, with other popular horror franchises suffering from the lack of a singular creative vision. Additionally, Brad Dourif voices the killer doll for the seventh time.

Looking back on the first film, which was released 1988, Mancini recently revealed to PopCulture.com one thing he wished he could change about the film.

“In my original script for the first move, the babysitter’s death was in the bathtub, with the television going in and electrocuting her,” Mancini confessed. “Tom Holland, who rewrote the script and directed the movie, he changed the circumstances to [actress] Dinah Manoff go out the window, and fall to her death, which was cool, but I always loved that set piece with the bathtub, and the television, and the bubbles. I just thought it was, just visually, very interesting.”

