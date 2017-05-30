‘The Conjuring 3’ Might Not Be A Haunted House Movie

During a recent interview with The Conjuring producer Peter Safran, he revealed that, for the Conjuring films to continue, they should avoid repeating themselves and should avoid making another film focused on a family experiencing a possession.

When speaking with Cinema Blend, Safran explained, “There are some [cases] that maybe aren’t as well known, but they spent a fair bit of time researching and were part of [them]. Clearly we can’t do another haunted house movie, right? We can’t do another supernatural possession in a house, with a family in peril. Right? So, it’s got to be something different than that, I think.”

The Conjuring was based on the real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren who gave lectures about the supernatural as well as attempted to provide families with peace of mind by investigating supposed hauntings. The 2013 film was a huge success, resulting in a sequel and multiple spin-offs, marking the beginning of a shared horror universe.

The thread that tied together the first two films was that they both featured the Warrens, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, attempted to eradicate a house of nefarious spirits. The Warrens, however, did far more than just lend their assistance to families who experienced supernatural occurrences.

In addition to restless spirits, the Warrens also investigated demons, werewolves, and even Bigfoot. When Safran addressed the direction the Conjuring films could go, he confessed, “There are a lot of places to go, and there’s a fair bit of material there.”

Thanks to comic book franchises, Star Wars films, and Universal’s upcoming Dark Universe films, fans have come to expect a fair amount of shared universes amongst films, using pieces of narrative, characters, or locations to tie films together in interesting ways.

The success of The Conjuring led to the spin-off film Annabelle, focusing on how a seemingly innocuous doll came to be the conduit for an evil presence. Annabelle was a big enough success that it earned itself a sequel, which is this summer’s Annabelle: Creation. Expanding this cinematic universe even further will be The Nun, a spin-off from a demonic presence featured in The Conjuring 2, which will be hitting theaters next year.

Prior to the Conjuring Cinematic Universe, the closest fans got to intertwined narratives of established films were Freddy vs. Jason or the Alien vs. Predator films, which felt more like an attempt to double-down on existing properties and cash-in than an opportunity to create a more elaborate mythology for any of the properties.

Annabelle: Creation will hit theaters August 11.

