Chris Evans' Brother Scott Scares Him Senseless in Hilarious Instagram Prank

The Evans brothers are at it again just in time for the holidays. Chris Evans got his brother Scott Evans back after Scott scared the Captain America star. The two are notorious for playing innocent pranks on each other, and as of lately, the two are really into scaring each other. While the two have shared these moments with fans on their social media accounts, Evans made it clear that his younger brother wasn't going to get away with pranking him without letting him know he has something even better up his sleeve.

In the first video, Evans can be heard having a sweet conversation with his dog, Dodger, as the two were heading towards an entry way into the house. While Evans encourages his four-legged friend to go inside, little does he know at the time, Scott is waiting behind the door in anticipation. When the Avengers: Endgame star walks in, his brother screams out "Chris!" as Evans screams with fright.

However, Evans did gave Scott a little taste of his own medicine when he returned the favor. The 39-year-old waited in the kitchen when his brother turned the corner. Evans did the same thing by shouting his name really loud, as his brother squealed before relaxing after he realized what happened. "Yeah, you idiot!" Evans said according to PEOPLE. "Don't start none, won't be none," he captioned the hilarious video, adding, "(Wow my laugh sounds like sandpaper ... I had just woken up.)"

This isn't the first time the brothers have played pranks on one another. Last month Scott did something similar when he screamed "Chris!" at his brother when he was walking down a hallway. Naturally, Evans got spooked and screamed before realizing it was just his brother. "Finally got a good scare on this guy," Scott wrote alongside the video. However, the Knives Out actor challenged his brother as he reposted the video and wrote, "Game on." It didn't take long for Evans to seek payback because just a few hours later, he screamed his brother's name while he was coming out of the bathroom and gave Scott a scare.

"Got him back," Evans wrote on the clip, while Scott reposted it as well and captioned it, "And so it begins..." Since their back-and-forth game started, fans have been all in on their little games. While the two continue to share their pranks with followers, several have taken to social media to share their love for the brotherly love.