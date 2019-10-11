‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer With Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks Released

The reboot of Charlie’s Angels starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska arrives in theaters on Nov. 15, and a new trailer for the film was released on Friday. The trailer is one long look at the Angels in action, with Scott’s character learning the ropes as she trains to join Charles Townsend’s elite agency. The agency has expanded internationally and now features multiple groups of Angels around the world being guided by multiple Bosleys.

The movie was directed by Elizabeth Banks, who stars as Susan Bosley, with Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou to appear as additional Bosleys. The movie also stars Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and Jonathan Tucker.

Stewart stars as Sabrina Wilson, a “hard-partying, highly skilled wild card,” and Balinska is Jane Kano, the “ex-MI6 muscle of the group.” The two work together to rescue Scott’s Elena Houghlin, an MIT-trained scientist who raises the alarm about a dangerous technology. Scott eventually joins the team and the women must thwart a plan to use the technology for evil.

Along with the Angels’ fighting skills, the trailer also shows off their array of disguises, which includes numerous wigs, equestrian gear, ’80s aerobic attire, sequined dresses and extravagant hats.

“It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” Banks previously told Entertainment Weekly. “When I’m at work, I don’t talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.”

The Charlie’s Angels franchise began back in the ’70s with a TV show that ran from 1976-1981 and starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. The Angels moved to the big screen in 2000 with a film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, and the three women returned for Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in 2003. The 2019 film will act as a sequel to both the television series and the original movies.

Along with the trailer, new information about the film’s soundtrack was released by Ariana Grande, who serves as the executive producer for the album and shared the full tracklist on Thursday night. The soundtrack, which will be released on Nov. 3, features a number of female artists including Kim Petras, Anitta, Danielle Bradbery and Donna Summer, and Grande appears on multiple songs including her collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels).”

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment