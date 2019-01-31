Britney Spears Set to Cameo in Horror Movie ‘Corporate Animals’ 17 Years After ‘Crossroads’

Britney Spears is returning to the big screen.

The pop star was recently revealed to be making a special cameo on new horror movie Corporate Animals, marking her first appearance in a movie since 2002 film Crossroads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Director Patric Brice confirmed the singer’s cameo appearance during a Los Angeles Times panel at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, January 28.

“The ghost of Britney Spears is in our movie,” Brice told press, according to Us Weekly.

The news came as a shock to star Jessica Williams. “Wait, what is this?” she said of the reveal. “What?”

Brice then explained how the “Toxic” singer will be heard, if not seen, in the movie: “One of our characters — Calum Worthy’s character, Aidan — is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there’s a runner of him as he’s going crazy thinking that Britney is speaking to him from the walls.”

“As he is also getting gangrene, so he is starting to hallucinate,” added Demi Moore, who stars in the film as an insane CEO who leads her staff on an ill-fated team-building exercise in a New Mexico cave.

Even after hearing the details, Williams was still astonished.

“I gotta hear the outtakes,” she said. “I’m happy to have that energy in the film.”

Karan Soni, another star on the film, said producers went with many names of different artists when filming was in process, not sure as who they would end up getting for the film.

“Through a series of connections we were able to get 10 minutes of [Britney’s] time to record this, which was so awesome,” Brice said.

Corporate Animals premiered at Sundance on Tuesday, though a theatrical release has not been scheduled so far.

Spears’ cameo appearance comes nearly a month after the singer announced she would be taking an extended hiatus — postponing her new Las Vegas residency and album release — to be close to her ailing father, Jamie Spears, following a health emergency.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Spears revealed in early January. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”