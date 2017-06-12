Brendan Fraser Reveals His Thoughts On Tom Cruise’s Mummy Reboot

With the reboot of The Mummy currently in theaters, there’s no better time to catch up with the star of the old film.

No, we’re not talking about Boris Karloff; he’s been dead for almost half a century.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE NEWS: The Mummy Is Tom Cruise’s Largest International Box Office Opening

We mean Brendan Fraser, the ’90s heartthrob and star of the 1999 remake of the original Universal classic. That franchise was well-received by fans and performed well at the box office — much better than the current film is doing.

Fraser is currently starring in Showtime’s The Affair with Season 4 set to premiere toward the end of the year. But Access Hollywood managed to catch up with him a few months ago and get his thoughts about Tom Cruise’s reboot of The Mummy. Check it out in the clip above!

Fraser sounds slightly bittersweet when he talks about the new movie though he supported the new project.

UP NEXT: Tom Cruise & Brendan Fraser ‘Mummy’ Movies Connection Revealed

“I understand that Tom is very popular in the world of getting films,” Fraser said with a laugh. “I know very little about the actual project itself but I know it’s going to be great for an audience because they were always there for that thrilling popcorn movie feeling and adventure. And I’m grateful for all of the support over the years.”

Fraser starred as Rick O’Connell in three Mummy films, the last of which came out in 2008. The second film, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, helped launch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ‘s acting career with his first major role.

Fans who still want to experience the Fraser version of the franchise can visit Universal Studios Florida and check out the Revenge of the Mummy thrill ride, or just watch one of the old movies.

The Mummy is in theaters now.

MORE MUMMY: 5 Movies To Watch If You Liked ‘The Mummy’

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The cast features Tom Cruise (Jack Reacher, Top Gun), Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys, Gladiator), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), as well as Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. O.J. Simpson), Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders), Marwan Kenzari (Ben-Hur), and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World).

Alex Kurtzman, the screenwriter and producer behind Star Trek Into Darkness and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is on board to make his directorial debut, working off of a script penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures