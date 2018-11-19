‘Breaking Bad’ Alum Danny Trejo Wants to Return for New Movie

Breaking Bad alum Danny Trejo would like to return for the new movie, saying it “would be fun” to return.

Please note: Breaking Bad spoilers below

While speaking to ET earlier this week, Trejo chatted about the character he played in the show, Tortuga, and admitted that he would open to appearing in the film.

“That would be fun. That was a great [experience], the whole thing,” he said. “We did the Tortuga part and it was accepted so well, they called me back and we did the back story.”

While it would be fun for fans to see Tortuga appear on-screen again, it would most likely be in a flashback, as the character was killed by beheading during the series. His head was then blown up, which is not the kind of death that one comes back from easily.

The Breaking Bad film has long been rumored but was finally confirmed by series star Bryan Cranston. As reported by ComicBook.com, Cranston called in to The Dan Patrick Show, and over the course of the interview, he stated that the film was happening.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” Cranston stated. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

Cranston played Walter White, the unassuming chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin, in Breaking Bad, and when asked if he would be interested in returning for the upcoming the film he said that that he “would” like to if it was right for the story.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” he stated. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

Notably, Cranston is most likely in the same boat as Trejo, though, as it was heavily implied in the series finale that White was dead, or dying.

The new movie is said to pick up right after this moment, with Aaron Paul‘s Jess Pinkman — White’s meth cooking/dealing partner — on the run for his life. At this time, there is no word on when the Breaking Bad film might debut, but it likely would not be until late 2019 or early 2020.