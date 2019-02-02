‘Bohemian Rhapsody’: Accused Director Bryan Singer to Net Over $40 Million From Queen Biopic Despite Firing

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer stands to make $40 million from the movie, even though he was fired before it was finished and the allegations of sexual assault he faces.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Singer could make $40 million or more thanks to a strong backend clause in his contract with studio 20th Century Fox.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Singer, who directed several X-Men movies for FOX, was fired with two weeks left of production for not showing up on set. He also reportedly clashed with star Rami Malek, now a frontrunner at the Oscars for his leading role as Freddie Mercury. Dexter Fletcher was hired to finish filming, with producer Graham King. Singer kept the directing credit though, meaning he would still get the backend compensation outlined in his contract. THR‘s sources said Fox are looking into “legal options” to change Singer’s cut of the profits.

The Usual Suspects director has also been at the center of allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against minors. New allegations were published in The Atlantic last month, leading to the film being pulled from the GLAAD Media Awards. Four men spoke with The Atlantic, accusing Singer of molesting or having sex with them when they were teens. The magazine said they conducted interviews with more than 50 sources.

Singer has never been charged with a crime and strongly denied the allegations in the report, which he called a “homophobic smear piece.”

“It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low level of journalistic integrity,” Singer’s statement to Entertainment Tonight read in part. “Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money and attention. And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conventionally timed to take advantage of its success.”

Despite the controversies surrounding Singer, Bohemian Rhapsody has become a monster hit at the box office and during awards season. The film has grossed $820.5 million worldwide, including $207.2 million domestically, since its November release. It won three Golden Globes, including Best Picture – Drama, and was nominated for the 2018 Best Picture Oscar. Singer himself has been absent from the awards circuit and was not mentioned during acceptance speeches at the Globes.

It is not known how much Singer’s upfront salary was. However, he is reportedly earning $10 million upfront to direct Millennium Films’ Red Sonja. After The Atlantic published the new allegations, Millennium chairman Avi Lerner said Singer will still make the movie.

“The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen,” Lerner told Variety. “I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox