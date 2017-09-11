Jackie Chan’s New Movie ‘Bleeding Steel’ Looks Intense

Jackie Chan is making something of a comeback right now, with several big films hitting theaters. This month we’ll get The Foreigner, but as you will see in the trailer above, Chan’s upcoming film Bleeding Steel will be a much more unique blend of action and sci-fi – and it looks pretty wild!

In the film, Chan plays a special forces agent who is tasked to protect a young woman from an evil organization. However, that synopsis doesn’t really fill in the larger details of the story – nor does this trailer, which looks like it has futuristic elements (like cybernetic warriors and advanced weaponry) with zero explanation of the world and premise that the movie takes place in.

However, like so much Hong Kong cinema, the visual splendor and excitement is what seems to sell (see: the big office haul of the Transformers movies), and director Leo Zhang seems to have really nailed those down – at least in this first trailer.

Ironically, the posters for Bleeding Steel (via Flickering Myth) reveal more about the characters and world of the film than the trailer does. Check those out in the photo gallery above!

Bleeding Steel hits theaters on December 22nd in China; it does not yet have a US/UK release date.