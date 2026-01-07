‘Avengers’ Star In Talks to Join ‘The Batman: Part II’ Cast

Another one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is jumping ship.

After a report last month that Scarlet Johansson was ending her time as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to appear in rival superhero flick The Batman: Part II, now one of her co-stars is looking to do the same.

Deadline says that Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the MCU, is now also set to join the DC Studios film in an undisclosed role.

Plot details for The Batman: Part II are scarce, but Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman.

Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (The Penguin) will also reprise their roles, with the return status of Barry Keoghan (The Joker) still up in the air. One star who won’t return? Zoe Kravitz, who played Catwoman in the first film.

The latest Batman is probably the most highly anticipated film in the works from DC Studios, with filming set to begin this spring. The first film, written and directed by Matt Reeves, was a smash hit for Warner Bros as their first theatrical blockbuster post-COVID. It grossed over $360 million in the U.S. and over $770 million worldwide.

The Batman: Part II hits theaters October 1, 2027.