Ashley Tisdale Leads Cast of 'Baby Shark' Movie at Paramount+

In a joint Instagram announcement between Nick Jr. and Paramount Plus, the post read: "Put your fins together for the cast of Baby Shark's Big Movie! Streaming this holiday season, exclusively on @paramountplus! #BabySharkMovie," with a photo of the cast, with Tisdale leading the pack. Also starring in the film are Enhypen, N'Sync's Lance Bass, rappers/couple Cardi B and Offset and their two kids Kulture and Wave, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, and Aparna Nancherla. The animated kids' movie will be titled Baby Shark's Big Movie. The movie is set for release later this year, during the holiday season.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks. Baby Shark is forced to adjust to life without his best friend, William, and he'll also encounters an evil pop starfish who plans to steal his gift of song to take over all underwater music. Baby Shark's mission is to break her spell to restore harmony to the seas. Tisdale's character is Stariana, and is described as the sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who will do anything to achieve a splash hit.

Baby Shark began as a children's song and expanded into a series of nursery rhymes. In 2016, it gained popularity when Pinkfong, a South Korean entertainment company, released a version of the song with an accompanying YouTube music video. Eventually, it became the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views. In November 2020, Pinkfong's version became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time. A show, Baby Shark's Big Show! was released on Nickelodeon in 2020.

In the new movie, Cardi B and Offset will reprise their Baby Shark Big Show! roles, Sharki B and Offshark. The "WAP" rapper has gushed about her fandom for "Baby Shark." She first shared an Instagram video in January 2019 of her doing a runway walk around a pool set to the viral song. She also tweeted her daughter's love for the show.