Alien: Covenant Drops 80% At Box Office In Second Week

The latest film in the Alien franchise might have had a decent opening weekend at the box office, but Alien: Covenant suffered from some stiff competition in its second week in theaters.

Director Ridley Scott‘s follow-up to Prometheus raked in just $3 million at the box office on Friday, dropping 80% from its domestic haul thus far.

Alien: Covenant received mix reviews for myriad reasons. Some people complained that it was too much like Prometheus, others criticized that it didn’t directly follow up on the events of the prequel, while others enjoyed it for continuing the thematic story that Scott began in his return to the franchise.

According to Forbes, the movie should expect to pull in about $10 million in its second weekend. So far, Alien: Covenant has been underperforming compared to Prometheus. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made just over $5 million in its third Friday in theaters.

Their report states that Prometheus pulled in $405 million at the worldwide box office, while current projections put Alien: Covenant at around $254 million. While that would be decent against the $97 million budget for making the movie, it’s still a disappointing outing for a film 20th Century Fox had high hopes for.

It’ll be interesting to learn more about Alien: Covenant’s future at the box office as well as the franchise’s future in movie theaters. Did the film fail because of mixed buzz? Or because people aren’t satisfied with seeing the name “Alien” in a movie title anymore?

We’ll learn more as the film continues its theatrical run. But given the large drop off in a holiday movie weekend when both Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch opened up, it has a tough road ahead.

Alien: Covenant is now in theaters.

SYNOPSIS: The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

