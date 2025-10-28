Actress’ ‘Spooky’ and ‘Weird’ Night in Italy Inspired 2025 Horror Movie

One strange night for Olivia Sui ended up being the inspiration for one of the year’s best horror movies.

The Do Revenge actress was at dinner in Italy with producer Cameron Fuller and her boyfriend, fellow actor Sam Lerner, when things got weird.

At the dinner table in a crowded restaurant, someone “started AirDropping very creepy Shrek memes” to Sui, according to a Fuller quote in a THR article.

“We tried to figure out who it was the entire night, and they kept coming and we couldn’t figure it out,” Fuller said at the time of the film’s release. “The whole meal was about targeting the one person who was doing this. We followed the one person we were 100 percent sure it was to the pool where we could isolate their AirDrop with ours and we’d know it was him, and it wasn’t him. We never figured out who it was, but a movie spawned out of it.”

For those unaware, AirDrop is an iPhone feature that allows you to share pictures with nearby devices without having that person’s number.

After the incident, Lerner—who ended up being the movie’s executive producer—had an epiphany.

“I’m drinking a bottle of wine and I’m like, ‘This is a brilliant idea for a movie,’” he said. “It’s the best thing that ever happened was this person AirDropping us.”

The result was Drop, a horror-thriller starring Meghann Fahy as a single mom on a date with a man (Brandon Sklenar) when she starts receiving AirDrop messages that say she has to kill her date or her son will die. It was a success when it released this past March, and sits at an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes currently.

Sui recently discussed the event on URL w/ Courtney Miller, which you can watch below. She also posted a TikTok about the event with screenshots of the Shrek memes attached, which you can find after the YouTube video.