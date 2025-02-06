Actor in Legendary Movies Dead at 86: RIP to P.H. Moriarty

British actor P.H. Moriarty, known for his roles in iconic films like The Long Good Friday and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, has died. His death was confirmed in a social media tribute by Orchid Cancer, with The Sun later reporting that Moriarty passed away peacefully in the company of his wife early Sunday morning. He was 86. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of P.H. Moriarty, a talented actor best known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Long Good Friday,” Orchid Cancer wrote on Instagram. “A gifted voice actor and a dedicated supporter of Orchid, Paul’s contributions and unwavering commitment will always be remembered.”

The statement continued, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Born Paul Hugh “P.H.” Moriarty in in Deptford, London, England in 1938, Moriarty worked as a boxer as well as a docker before transitioning into acting in the ‘50s. The star, who adopted the stage name P.H. Moriarty to distinguish himself from another actor named Paul Moriarty, was first discovered by a film crew who shot a scene at his workplace, the Surrey Commercial Docks.

Moriarty went on to make his acting debut in the British crime drama Law & Order in 1978, and followed the role with in the 1979 film Quadrophenia, per his IMDb profile. His career would eventually see him star in numerous iconic films, including John Mackenzie’s The Long Good Friday. The actor starred as Razors in the 1980 film alongside Helen Mirren and Bob Hoskins. Moriarty credited the film as being the one that “made all the difference” and kickstarted his career.

The actor went on to star as Hatchet Harry in Guy Ritchie’s 1988 award-winning crime movie Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He also starred in Jaws 3, the final installment of the iconic trilogy, as well as Patriot Games, the sequel to The Hunt for Red October. His other film credits include Scum, A Sense of Freedom, The Riddle, and Evil Never Dies, as well as TV shows like The Chinese Detective, Bird of Prey, The Professionals, The Bill, The Paradise Club, and Doctors. His final acting credit was in the 2021 gangster film Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins.

Paying tribute to Moriarty, family friend Jimmy Tippett Jr., whose father, notorious gangster Jimmy Tippett Snr., met Moriarty when the actor was 14, said, “Paul met Dad when he was very young and they went on to become lifelong friends. They always took the time to see each other and Paul often came to see my Dad in care when he was suffering with dementia.” He added, “I know that Paul died very peacefully, his wife was holding his hand the whole time and talking to him.”