‘A Star Is Born’ Trailer with Lady Gaga Released

The first trailer for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born has arrived, with the two actors offering a fresh take on the classic film. A love story set to original songs, this is the fourth iteration of the film to have been made.

The trailer sees both Cooper and Gaga sing, with Cooper playing fading country singer Jackson Maine and Gaga playing aspiring artist Ally.

“I don’t sing my own songs. I just don’t feel comfortable… Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look,” Ally tells Jackson after he approaches her at a show. In response, he tells her, “I think you’re beautiful.”

The two eventually fall in love, though their personal relationship takes some hits as Ally’s career hits new heights after Jackson convinces her to perform in front of a large audience.

Marking Cooper’s debut as a feature director, the movie is a remake of the 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor. It has since been remade multiple times, with the most recent version in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The film’s soundtrack features multiple original songs, several of which were included in the trailer. Artists including Mark Ronson, Lukas Nelson, Dave Cobb, and Jason Isbell all working on various songs with Gaga and Cooper.

In December, Cooper explained to Entertainment Weekly that music was the best way to highlight Jackson and Ally’s story.

“It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing. Your whole body is electrified,” he said.

“That was the initial igniter of the passion for me… then, it was about going back and watching the other versions, and each one had many merits, and I wanted to make sure that this movie paid homage to and was aware of the [others], and honored [them] as another incarnation, while at the same time being a very personal movie that lives on its own.”

A Star Is Born will be released on October 5.

