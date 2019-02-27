‘A Star Is Born’ Returning to Theaters With New Footage After Lady Gaga Snags Oscar

It’s been announced that A Star Is Born will be returning to theaters with new footage, after Lady Gaga snagged an Oscar for Best Song.

Deadline reports that the film will be released as a new cut that features extended musical performances songs such as “Black Eyes,” “Alibi,” and “Shallow.”

A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Academy Awards at this year’s Oscar ceremony, taking home only the one for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” which Gaga and her co-star/director Bradley Cooper performed together during the show.

During her acceptance speech for the Oscar, Gaga said, “If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work.”

“It’s not about winning,” she continued. “What it is about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. If there is a discipline, or passion, it’s not how many times you get rejected or you fall down or are beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and keep on going.”

In addition to the Oscar win, “Shallow” also garnered two Grammys, as well as Best Song trophies at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice awards.

The song helped A Star Is Born — which had a budget of $36 million — soar to a box office revenue of $425 million to date. The new release will push that number higher, but it is too early to tell of the film will cross the half-billion mark.

A moment in my life I will never forget. My whole artistic journey flashed before my eyes. Thank you to the Academy and to the gentlemen who wrote and performed this song with me. 📸 Mark Seliger, @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/isLoIjLUGC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2019

Following her Oscar win, Gaga took to Twitter to express her feelings on the major accomplishment, tweeting, “A moment in my life I will never forget. My whole artistic journey flashed before my eyes. Thank you to the Academy and to the gentlemen who wrote and performed this song with me.”

Screenings of the new cut of A Star Is Born will begin Friday, March 1.