A ‘Cars’ Voice Actor Has Died: RIP to Humpy Wheeler

A beloved Cars voice actor has passed away.

According to NASCAR, H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler, who voiced Tex Dinoco in the Disney and Pixar film franchise, died at 86 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Humpy Wheeler was a visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas, and tireless passion.”

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex, and recently earned him the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s prestigious Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR,” France continued. “On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Wheeler family and all who were touched by his remarkable life and legacy.”

The Belmont, North Carolina native spent 33 years as the head of Charlotte Motor Speedway. He helped build Charlotte Motor Speedway and ownership group Speedway Motorsports Inc. into a successful entity. Growing up, Wheeler attended auto races at Charlotte Speedway and was bit by the racing bug. By age 11, he began promoting bicycle races in his hometown. In college, he played football with former NASCAR executive Jim Hunter and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a double major in journalism and political science.

After his football career ended during his junior year following a broken back, Wheeler strongly considered a career as a professional boxer, having a 40-2 record and winning the Golden Gloves light heavyweight title. He changed his mind after taking a trip to New York City with his father and then-Belmont Abbey basketball coach Al McGuire. He then shifted his focus back to auto racing, promoting races in and around the Carolinas. In 1962, he was able to promote racing activities at Fairgrounds Speedway during the annual Spindle City Fair in September.

Play video

Along with his long career as a promoter, Wheeler eventually found himself getting recognized for something slightly different. He served as the voice of Dinoco team owner and talent scout Tex Dinoco in 2006’s Cars and 2017’s Cars 3. The same year that Cars was released, Wheeler was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Additionally, he’s a member of the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame.

Other notable career highlights of Humpy Wheeler’s include serving as a mentor and advisor to dozens of racers, helping to foster U.S. Legends Cars International, and becoming vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1976 after being brought on to oversee the facility in 1975. He officially left CMS in 2008.