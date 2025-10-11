’70s Movie Actress Reportedly Dead at 78: RIP to Cheryl Waters

Actress Cheryl Waters has reportedly passed away. She was 78.

Bonner County Daily Bee ran an obituary on Sept. 6 noting that Cheryl Ann Waters had died. While Hollywood trades have not confirmed that this Waters is the noted actress who appeared in films in the 1970s and 1980s, the information in the obituary lines up with available details about the Macon County Line star online.

Waters’ date of death was Sept. 1; she was in Sandpoint, Idaho a the time of her passing. The obituary notes that she will be “laid to rest at a later date where she was born in Hawaii.”

Sharron Miller, who directed Waters in Cagney & Lacey and other shows, commented on Waters’ obituary on Legacy.com, seemingly confirming the actress’ identity.

“Cheryl was one my best friends, whom I worked with in Hollywood, directing her many times over the years,” Miller wrote. “She was a wonderful actress. She was also a very special woman with a great heart and soul. She made the world a better place just by being in it. I’m so very grateful for the time we had together. God bless her. She will be missed and remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. I know your loss is great.”

Waters’ best known role was as Jenny Scott in the 1974 cult classic crime flick Macon County Line. She also appeared in the 1985 Leif Garrett movie Thunder Alley, as well as ’70s flicks Act of Vengeance, Ride the Hot Wind and Image of Death.

On the TV side of the business, Water guest starred on several CBS shows, such as Cagney & Lacey, Cannon, Bronk and The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. She also appeared on Lifetime’s Any Day Now.