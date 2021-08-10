4 of Tom Selleck's 'Jesse Stone' Movies Are Streaming for Free

✖

Fans of Tom Selleck, Robert B. Parker or just crime thrillers, in general, are in for a treat. Four of Selleck's Jesse Stone detective movies are now streaming on Crackle. That means users with a cable or satellite subscription can likely watch the movies for free in the U.S.

Selleck stars at Jesse Stone in nine movies now, and they remain some of his most undersold performances. The movies are based on novels by author Robert B. Parker and on stories written later on by other authors. Whether you've seen the movies before or not, now is a great time to get into the series because you can watch four of them on Crackle — a streaming service that has partnered with most of the major cable and internet providers in the U.S. to give free entertainment to subscribers. You can check the website here to see if you qualify.

If so, you'll want to start with Stone Cold. It is based on Parker's 2003 novel by the same name, and it is the first movie in the series chronologically. However, it was released second in the series, so those following that timeline might want to find the second movie first. Sadly, you'll need to look beyond Crackle for that.

Crackle has Stone Cold, but then it skips over the next five movies in the series and goes to Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost. Since these movies are mostly self-contained mysteries, this shouldn't be too big of a problem, and completionists can always look elsewhere like digital stores or DVD shops for the missing movies.

Crackle then has the next two movies in the series — Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt and Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise. This adds up to a great binge-watch for established fans and an enticing introduction for new viewers. There are 9 Jesse Stone movies so far, with a tenth one in production.

The titular character is a 35-year-old detective whose career in minor league baseball was cut short by an injury. When the series began, he was asked to resign from his job at the LAPD due to his drinking problem, and he was trying to navigate a messy divorce. Stone then moved across the country to take a suspiciously easy-to-get job as the police chief in a small Massachusetts town.

At the time of this writing, four Jesse Stone movies are streaming on Crackle. A tenth movie is reportedly in the works for The Hallmark Channel.