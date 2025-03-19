4 Best Movies Hulu Just Added for March 2025

Another month means another huge drop of movies added to your favorite streaming services, including Hulu. With so much added every day, it can be hard to figure out what’s worth your time.

Here are the four best movies added to Hulu this month.

Anora

This comedy-drama almost swept the Oscars this year after winning 5 awards including Best Picture. Mikey Madison plays Anora, a stripper whose happily-ever-after with a Russian oligarch quickly turns into a nightmare after his mob family gets involved.

Carol

Ten years ago, Todd Haynes devastated audiences with this forbidden romance drama about two women in 1950s New York who have a tragic romance. It has since been recognized as one of the best films of the century.

True Grit

The Coen Brothers adapted Charles Portis’ classic 1968 novel in quite a different way than John Wayne’s version did. This version of True Grit tells the story from the perspective of Mattie (Hailie Steinfeld) as she travels with Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) and LaBoeuf (Matt Damon) across the Wild West.

My Cousin Vinny

If you haven’t yelled “THE DEFENSE IS WRONG!” in your best Marisa Tomei impression with a group of friends, you haven’t lived. This comedy classic stars Joe Pesci, Ralph Maccio, Mitchell Whitfield, and Tomei in an unfortunate situation after two of them are arrested for a murder they did not commit, so they depend on newly-admitted lawyer Vinny Gambini to prove them innocent.