3 Stars Most Likely to Win Best Actress at Actor Awards, According to Current Odds

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, are coming up very soon.

The ceremony is usually a big predictor of future Oscar wins, and this year’s ceremony on March 1 is likely to be no different. Betting prediction market Polymarket already has odds up for which actress is likely to take home the evening’s top acting prize for Best Actress in Film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

3. Chase Infiniti (1%)

Once the clear frontrunner, her odds have dropped drastically thanks to the actress you’ll see at #1. She’s still a dark horse favorite, though—the movie she’s in, Paul Thomas Anderson’s black-comedy thriller One Battle After Another, is the most popular and most nominated movie of the year at just about every awards show. In the film, Infiniti plays Willa, the daughter of protagonist Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio).

2. Rose Byrne (5%)

It took a while, but critics finally caught on to the greatness of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The psychological thriller-comedy follows Byrne as Linda, who is simultaneously dealing with her daughter’s unexplainable illness, her weirdly hostile therapist, her conspicuously absent husband, and a mysterious missing persons case involving one of her clients. Byrne’s performance is the #1 reason to watch the movie, so it makes sense she’s a top three favorite.

1. Jessie Buckley (92%)

Longtime critical favorite Jessie Buckley might finally take home the Academy Award this year. The underrated actress finally got a major role this year in Hamnet, following beloved performances in works like I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter, Women Talking, and HBO’s Chernobyl. Buckley’s performance in Hamnet has captivated audiences all over the globe, where she plays the wife of William Shakespeare as they grieve the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.