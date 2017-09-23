Trailer for Stephen King Adaptation ‘1922’ Debuts

While audiences had been eagerly awaiting big screen adaptations of Stephen King stories with The Dark Tower and IT, there are other places to turn when it comes to movies based on the author’s works, including Netflix. 1922, a film based on one of King’s short stories, just got a new trailer ahead of its October 20 release date. Check out the trailer above.

1922 is based on Stephen King’s 131-page story telling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

The film stars Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian D’Arcy James and Neal McDonough.

Jane is no stranger to the world of King, having previously starred in the feature film adaptation of The Mist, which is cited as one of the more compelling adaptations of King’s work in the past ten years.

While the average horror movie fan might not have been aware of this latest adaptation, King recently revealed it’s one of the adaptations he’s most excited to see released.

During an interview with Yahoo! Movies, the author admitted, “Gerald’s Game is terrific, I’ve seen that. The one you want to watch for is, Netflix did an adaptation of 1922 from Full Dark, No Stars. I think that’s going to be out in October or something, and man, I saw a rough cut of that and it won’t leave my mind. That is super creepy!”

Gerald’s Game, another Netflix exclusive, will debut on the service on September 29.

1922 will premiere this weekend at Austin’s Fantastic Fest before it comes to Netflix October 20.

