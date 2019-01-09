We’re Pretty Confident You’ve Never Heard Of These Weight Loss Secrets

Losing weight is hard. Whether it's 10 pounds or 100, reaching that goal comes with nothing less than stellar determination, unwavering dedication, mindful planning, and a whole lot of helpful tips. We've gathered some tricks of the trade we're pretty confident you've never heard of, and we can't wait for these to help you along your weight loss journey! 1. Strategic Mirror Placement. A study found that eating meals in front of a mirror made people more mindful of their eating habits and cut back the amount of what people ate by 1/3. It may sound strange, but strategically placing a beautiful mirror opposite side of your seat at the table may go a long way in making you more aware of the amount that's on your plate as well as how quickly you're eating. (Reader's Digest)

​ 2. Light Your Candles. Vanilla scented candles have actually been proven to quash your sweet tooth after dinner, as the sweet smell of vanilla satisfies the craving without having to eat anything. » Read: 20 Smarter Ways To Curb Cravings And Suppress Your Appetite 3. Turn Up The Lights. Think restaurants dim the lights to provide a romantic atmosphere? Yes, but that's not the only reason. Lower lighting means lower eating inhibitions, and restaurants count on this correlation to make more money. So, be mindful of this at home and turn up the lights to make better food decisions and slow your pace. 4. Seating Is Key. If you're at happy hour or dinner with friends or family, stay away from the middle of the table. What happens in the middle? All of the food action. Bread baskets, appetizers, shared desserts...it's all right there, front and center and far too easy to grab and gobble. Take a seat at the end and you'll be far less likely to overeat. prevnext