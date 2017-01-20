Watch Vin Diesel’s Hilarious Impromptu Carpool Karaoke Audition

Vin Diesel is undoubtedly known as an action star after being in such films like xXx, the Fast & Furious franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy and many more. But would you have guessed that he really just wants to sing?

When the actor stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday, he begged host James Corden for an opportunity to audition for the popular segment Carpool Karaoke. Cordon was more than willing to let the Fast & Furious star try out, but, what would the actor sing as he is not a recording artist with many singles?

Luckily, Diesel came prepared and knew exactly what tune he'd sing. With the help from Corden, the actor proved he deserved to be on Carpool Karaoke and belted out a few bars from Consider Yourself from the 1960s musical.

The audience ranted and raved, Corden sang along and all seemed to go well. After that audition we're sure Diesel will make an appearance on the segment at some point.

More: First Trailer for Anne Hathaway's Monster Movie Colossal | Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson to Star in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Remake | Netflix Releases New JonBenet Documentary Clip, And It Is Beyond Creepy

[H/T Time]