Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Super Fit Gym Body In New Women’s Health Bikini Cover

Vanessa Hudgens has an incredibly figt figure and the 28-year-old actress flaunted it for the new cover of Women's Health magazine. The star of NBC's Powerless was featured in the May Issue for the publication and put her body on full display in workout attire and bikinis in a steamy photoshoot.

Thank you @womenshealthmag for having me on your cover! ✌🏼 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash the first look at the new Women's Health cover. The High School Musical alum captioned the photo: "Thank you @womenshealthmag for having me on your cover!"

The breathtaking snap shows Vanessa sporting a crop top black t-shirt that reveals the actress' tanned tummy. She paired the shirt with bright yellow bikini bottoms that offered a jaw-dropping look at Hudgens' toned pins.

As you might imagine, Vanessa's fans went totally bonkers after she released the new cover photo. Her loyal followers dished out more than 400k likes and thousands of comments.

During the interview with Women's Health, Vanessa Hudgens opened up about how she sculpts her thin shape through dieting and exercise.

Keep Scrolling to read more from Vanessa Hudgens' Women's Health interview.

[H/T Daily Mail]