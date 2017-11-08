Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Super Fit Gym Body In New Women’s Health Bikini Cover
Vanessa Hudgens has an incredibly figt figure and the 28-year-old actress flaunted it for the new cover of Women's Health magazine. The star of NBC's Powerless was featured in the May Issue for the publication and put her body on full display in workout attire and bikinis in a steamy photoshoot.
The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash the first look at the new Women's Health cover. The High School Musical alum captioned the photo: "Thank you @womenshealthmag for having me on your cover!"
The breathtaking snap shows Vanessa sporting a crop top black t-shirt that reveals the actress' tanned tummy. She paired the shirt with bright yellow bikini bottoms that offered a jaw-dropping look at Hudgens' toned pins.
As you might imagine, Vanessa's fans went totally bonkers after she released the new cover photo. Her loyal followers dished out more than 400k likes and thousands of comments.
During the interview with Women's Health, Vanessa Hudgens opened up about how she sculpts her thin shape through dieting and exercise.
Keep Scrolling to read more from Vanessa Hudgens' Women's Health interview.
[H/T Daily Mail]
Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she sticks to a strict diet, and only deviates from it for one day of the week.
"I eat a whole avocado every day," she said. "I need high fats. If I'm not getting enough, my body holds on to calories."
"We've been trained to think that fats are bad, but they're so good – a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day."
"When I ate carbs, I would get that dip in the afternoon, where I felt really sluggish. When I'm off them, my energy stays consistent throughout the day."
"Since I got back to eating like this the last month or so, I've lost 10 pounds. That's a lot for my [5'1"] height."
While diet is hugely important for Vanessa, getting in a proper workout is also crucial in helping her maintain her rocking bod.
prevnext
For Vanessa, one of the best ways that she can get her cardio in is by biking.
"Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I'm happy," Hudgens said. "It's like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good."
In addition to riding the bike, Vanessa likes to partake in yoga. "I don't consider it fitness. It's more like therapy for me."0comments
It's clear to see from her Women's Health photoshoot that everything Vanessa has been doing as far as dieting and exercise has been working like a charm!
Check out more pictures from Vanessa Hudgens' Women's Health magazine photoshoot here.
prev