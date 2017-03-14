Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Poses ‘Naked’ For Photoshoot

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder left nothing to the imagination on Monday's episode of the Bravo series. The 28-year-old posed in a racy lingerie ensemble that left her breasts completely exposed.

"Ok we need to open up the champagne. If I'm going to be naked, I need to be drinking," she said after seeing the risqué outfit that Schroeder was going to be wearing.

The steamy pics showed Stassi wearing a see-through bodysuit that put her stunning figure on full display. She paired the look with a thick belt that showcased her hourglass shape.

Schroeder underwent a breast lift and reduction surgery back in 2015 to reduce her size to a D-cup. This is the first time that the blond bombshell has shown off her new figure since the operation.

"If some of the photos aren't too risqué and I look really hot in them, maybe I can put them on my dating app," Stassi said.

"That is one way to get your mojo back," Katie Maloney said, who was with Stassi during the photoshoot.

While many might shy away from posing nude, Stassi found the experience to be quite freeing.

"Now I understand porn stars. There's something liberating about just letting your boobs and vagina just hang out for everyone," she said after the photoshoot.

Stassi also took to Instagram to share an eye-catching snap from the photoshoot. The image showed Stassi wearing a white button down shirt and a pair of black lingerie bottoms. Schroeder's signature blond locks were parted down the middle and resting on her shoulders as she showcased her tanned and toned pins in a pair of knee-high heels.

She shared the post with the caption: "Yes, I get half naked on #pumprules tonight. And yes, you can feel free to judge. Glam squad on [fire emoji] though: @tracehenningsen @stevichristine @alexandrareneestyle @valoriedarling."

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Stassi Schroeder]