9 Things to Bring to the Bedroom that Aren’t Sex

Intimacy in a relationship keeps the flame alive between you two. Sex doesn't have to be the only way for you to bond—there are several of things you can do to bring more intimacy into your relationship. Here are 9 things you can bring to the bedroom that aren't sex.

1. Massages

Save your money and give each other a deep massage. Focus on your partner's responses to your touch and let them tell you where to place your hands. Learn more about your partner's body and what feels good to them as you gently (or deeply) massage different places all over their body.

2. Cuddle

Feel your partner's skin against yours as they breathe. Sure, we all cuddle with our clothes on, but lying next to your partner naked for the sole purposes of sharing space together brings a whole new level of intimacy.

3. Dance

Turn up your favorite tunes and dance with each other. Jump on the bed like you did when you were a kid. Make up a new dance move that only you two know about. Having fun and laughing together connects you both in a different way than sex, so crank up the volume and show your partner your best dance moves.

4. Eye Contact

Sit in bed and hold eye contact with your partner as long as you can. You're going to laugh and giggle, but once the awkwardness settles, you'll find a deeper connection staring into their eyes. This sort of exercise is used in tantra and is usually called "soul gazing." By looking into your partner's eyes, you may learn more about them than you would through the quick glances we typically do during the day.

5. Have a Picnic

Cook a meal together and instead of eating at the dinner table, bring it upstairs and feed each other in bed. Lay down a tablecloth or old sheet to avoid staining your bedding and enjoy your food as if you'd gone on a picnic. To make it more intimate, feed each other the food you prepared. Wipe each other's mouths. And kiss with messy lips.

6. Meaningful Conversation

These talks are tough because we feel vulnerable. We don't know how our partner's going to react and it's nerve-wracking. But these conversations are important to keep your relationship strong. The bedroom is usually a safe place to bring up emotions. Make this a comfortable time. Light some candles, get under the sheets (or stay on top of them), and share your feelings about the relationship–where you want it to go, what you love about it, and what you want to change.

7. Undress Each Other

When you're elderly, this may actually become a daily task, so why not do it now when you're able to. Undressing your partner before bed and helping them put their pajamas on brings a new level of connectedness knowing you're there to assist. And one day, they may no longer be able to do it for themselves. Knowing you are capable of helping the other shows you both that you care for each other.