‘The Voice’ Star Meghan Linsey Shares More Scary Details About That Venomous Spider Bite

Almost two months ago, The Voice star Meghan Linsey took to Instagram to show her followers that she had been bitten by the venomous brown recluse spider. The graphic photo depicted a massive wound on her cheek, with the venom creating necrotic tissue, leaving Linsey with a hole on her face. Luckily, Linsey made a recovery from the bite, which could haven proven fatal if the venom had spread far enough. Throughout the process, Linsey regularly posted photos of how the wound had been healing. The first photo she posted included the caption, "These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time." Now that Linsey is in a more stable place, she felt comfortable opening up about the entire ordeal. The singer recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight to explain more about the situation and how she was able to recover from the trauma. Scroll down to read Linsey's thoughts about the situation!

Linsey detailed, "The nerve pain actually was the worst part for me, because it was so ... I thought I knew what pain was, and then this happened." She added, "I mean, I was in a ball, crying. It was terrible pain. I think just having all the nerves in your face inflamed from the venom was probably the worst part." The singer is not only lucky to have survived the potentially fatal encounter, but she says her voice hasn't been impacted too severely. "The venom didn't affect my singing at all, which is awesome, which actually, my wound care doctor was a bit worried about that," Linsey confessed. "She asked me every day, like, 'How is your voice? Can you sing? Are you OK?' because I had things going on with my throat. So, luckily, it has been OK."

"When the venom sits underneath the skin, [it] just causes necrosis, so it kills all the skin cells," she explained of the injury. "So, it started seeping in and then it just got black. It was like a hole when the black started to come out." The singer claims that a combination of working with a home care specialist and regular hyperbaric oxygen treatments aided the recovery process. However, it's still unclear how permanent the effects of the injury will be. "I have some things that have popped up," she confesses. "I seem to be more allergic to things now, which is interesting, which I'd heard that could be an effect of this. I've had some random breakouts, rashes, and I'm like, 'What's that from?'"