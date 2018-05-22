The Key To Weight Loss: Weigh Less By Next Week

Are you trying to blast through those extra pounds? It can be super frustrating when it takes so much time, sweat and effort to lose just one or two pounds. The key to burning fat (and losing weight) is through cardio and also by increasing the number of days per week that you work out. Sticking to full-body workouts is best because it isn’t really possible to burn fat on specific zones of your body; you have to burn it all equally. That’s why we’ve put together this fat-burning workout to make you smile next time you step on that scale!

1. Jumping Jacks:

Jumping jacks are a classic exercise to get your heart rate up and blood flowing. Do as many as you can for 60 seconds.

Step 1: Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides.

Step 2: Jump up and raise your arms above your head, while simultaneously kicking your legs out to the sides. You should form an “x.” Without taking a break, quickly reverse the movement and repeat.

2. Supine Oblique Twist with Stability Ball:

You’ll especially feel this move in your obliques, but it will give your entire core a challenge as well! Try to perform this move for a full minute! Here’s how to do it:



Step 1: Lie on your back with your arms out to each side in a ‘T’ shape, palms facing down.

Step 2: Place a stability ball between your feet and extend both legs up towards the ceiling, stopping just at your hips, knees slightly bent.

Step 3: Squeeze the ball and tighten your abs, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor as you carefully move the ball to the right, lowering both legs towards the floor (only go as far toward floor as you can without dropping to the side).

Step 4: Press the ball back up to the ceiling and repeat to the left, alternating sides for one minute.

3. Mountain Climber:

Gotta keep that heart rate up! Plunge your knees directly beneath your abdominal for best results. If your shirt isn’t fitted, sometimes you gotta tuck it into your shorts for this move!

4. Standing Dumbbell Upright Row:

Keep the fat cells at bay with this move! You’ll feel the burn in your shoulders, biceps and triceps.

Step 1: Begin standing with feet shoulder-width apart with a slight bend in your knees, palms facing down on the tops of your thighs, grasping a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your knees slightly bent and your chest up.

Step 2: Pull your hands directly up until your elbows and forearms are virtually parallel to the ground while squeezing your shoulder blades together. The dumbbells should end at chest level. Pause at the top and lower the dumbbells to the starting position. That is one rep.

5. Burpee:

The more you do this challenging move, the easier it will become.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Step 2: Bend your knees and squat down, placing your hands firmly on the floor.

Step 4: Jump both feet forward to your hands.

Step 5: From your crouching position, jump up with hands above your head. That is one rep. Repeat for the allotted time.

6. Side Lunge Press:

This move will keep your arms toned and tight.

Step 1: Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell to add resistance (or go weightless!). Begin with the feet under the hips, then step out to one side. Make sure the hips go backward and down so the chest stays lifted and the knee remains behind your toes. The other leg is completely straight.

Step 2: Push out of the lunge and bring the foot under the hip again. At the same time you bring the legs to neutral, you’ll press the weight (or lift the arms) overhead.

7. Plank Jacks:

Last but not least, plank jacks! They will work your entire body and you will practically be able to feel those fat cells dripping off your body!

Don’t forget to warm up and cool down before and after every workout! Unless otherwise specified, try to do 12 to 15 reps of each move before moving on. If you can, repeat the sequence three times with a minute or two’s worth of rest in between. Do this workout 3-4 times a week, depending on your fitness level.

Don’t forget about cooling down and stretching! Both are as vital to a workout as the moves above.