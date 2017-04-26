Sugar Bear’s Wife Previously Married To Pedophile, Sources Say

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wife, Jennifer Lamb, was reportedly married to a convicted sex offender who is currently serving 35 years in prison for child molestation.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, Jennifer Lamb, attempted to keep the secret hidden from the producers on the reality series, according to Daily Mail.

According to marriage records in the state of Georgia, Jennifer was married to 44-year-old Raymond Lamb Jr. in 1994. Nineteen years later, in December of 2013, Jennifer's truck driver former spouse was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

Raymond Lamb Jr. was sentenced to 25 years for the child molestation charge and another 10 years for an additional crime.

"Jennifer has got lots of skeletons in her closet that she's desperate to keep hidden," an insider said. "She has been especially terrified that the show would find out about her ex-husband. She's even been threatening some of her family members with lawsuits if they reveal any of her secret past."

Now that Jennifer Lamb has become reality TV famous, she is reportedly loving the attention. However, it sounds like she was desperate to keep her troubled past out of the spotlight.

The source continued by saying: "This TV show means everything to her, and she loves all the drama surrounding it, even though she pretends she doesn't. She's always bragging about the money she made from the show and how she's bought this and that for her house."

Mama June Shannon and Jennifer Lamb were seen butting heads multiple times throughout the reality show, the source said that everyone involved with the reality series is frightened of Jennifer.

"Everyone is scared of Jennifer because she has two sides to her personality - a nice side and a real nasty side," the source said. "Once you get on her wrong side you know about it. She's always running her mouth off at everybody. She doesn't know how to talk to people the right way or how to go about things the right way."

Not only did 37-year-old Mama June Shannon come to blows with Jennifer, but she also had it out with her ex-husband Sugar Bear multiple times.

In the final episode of From Not to Hot, mother of four Mama June explained why she has such a passionate disliking for Sugar Bear.

"I've never hated anybody as much as I hate [Sugar Bear]," Mama June said. "I would love to call him out on his bulls--t. How like reality hit. I knew what I needed to do."

[H/T Daily Mail]