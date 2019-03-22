Stock Up on These 10 Tummy-Tightening Foods

You’ve already heard it: abs are made in the kitchen. And that couldn’t be more true! Eating smart, clean foods are your key to losing weight and tightening up, particularly in your tummy.

Add these tasty foods to your regular diet and, along with regular exercise, you’ll see the results you want!

1. Oats with cinnamon

Oats are a delicious healthy start to your day. The fiber will help keep you full while the cinnamon has natural thermionic properties, steadily increasing your metabolism.

2. Grapefruit

Grapefruit helps lower insulin levels, stabilizing your blood sugar. This promotes weight loss and a fast metabolism!

3. Red peppers

Peppers contain capsaicin to help you to burn that stubborn fat. Toss sliced pepper in your salad at lunch or make stuffed peppers for a healthy, weight loss-friendly dinner.

4. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of protein to help keep you full longer and put your metabolism to work. Always have them available for on-the-go snacking!

5. Salmon

Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which is beneficial for fat loss. This lean protein is low and in calories, too, so you can feel satisfied without overeating.

6. Avocado

While avocados are considered a fat, they are a healthy fat, which your body needs to use as energy! Just be sure to limit your obsession to one serving—about half and avocado—per day.

7. Blueberries

Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants and they are also low in sugar. This makes them a healthy, low-calorie snack or topping for your morning Greek yogurt parfait or lunch salad! Try our Yogurt-Covered Frozen Blueberry Bites for a healthy, refreshing snack.

8. Green tea



Natural caffeine in green tea can help speed up your metabolism and keep you energized to burn more calories throughout the day. It also contains antioxidants, yielding a detoxifying effect. Make it a treat with our Green Tea Smoothie.

9. Chicken

By adding lean protein to your diet, you can consume healthy foods that promote weight loss by keeping your hunger pangs at bay, sculpting lean muscle and speeding you metabolism. Baked or grilled chicken makes for an ideal dinner for maximum nutrition! YOu’ll love the most popular recipes on our website: Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce.

10. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a healthy carb that keeps your blood sugar levels stable while promoting a faster metabolism. This versatile vegetable can be added easily to your diet as a healthy side with your favorite proteins.

