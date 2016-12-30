Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian – and Announces on Reddit

Serena Williams has set down her tennis racket to announce her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, PEOPLE reports.

Williams revealed the secretive news in a sweet poem about her engagement on her Reddit account that read, "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome," adding, "To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance."

She continued: "But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

Meanwhile the company's founder, Ohanian, shared her excited post on his Facebook writing, "She said yes."

Congrats to these to two media moguls!

This story first appeared at Womanista.