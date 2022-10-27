The Scary Calorie Counts of Fan-Favorite Halloween Candy

Trick-or-treating has finally arrived, and there is nothing cuter than seeing the little ones in their Halloween costumes. With those adorable costumes, however, come massive amounts of candy — so much candy that it's hard to stay away from it all. If you find yourself addicted to sneaking sweet treats from your kiddos' candy haul whenever they're not looking, it may be time to let the sugar counts and nutrition facts of each candy bar scare you straight. The infographic below depicts exactly how many calories are in your favorite candy bars so you can learn where to set your limits this Halloween. Continue reading below for more spooky specifics on the sweet stuff.

Airheads Minibars (Photo: Perfetti Van Melle ) One mini Airhead bar clocks in at 46 calories and 6.3 grams of sugar, making it one of the worst choices (nutritionally speaking, of course) for Halloween candy. If those facts don't scare you, you should know that the basic formula for an Airhead is sugar, filler carbohydrates, artificial colors and flavors and partially hydrogenated oils — the source of trans fats. Just three of these mini bars have more sugar and calories than half a cup of Edy's mint chocolate chip ice cream. prevnext

Almond Joy (Photo: The Hershey Company) Most candy bars use the same basic ingredients: corn syrup, milk chocolate, sugar, vegetable oils, and sometimes nuts. But Almond Joy (and Mounds) break that trend by also adding coconut, which ups the fat content. You may think you're getting a healthier option with the coconut and almonds in the Almond Joy, but those 8 grams of sugar in one mini bar could change that opinion. prevnext

Reese's Snack Size (Photo: The Hershey Company) The American Heart Association says that women should eat no more than 25 grams of added sugar every day. With Reese's snack size, you're getting 8 grams of sugar in just one peanut butter cup. That means you'd max out on your sugar portions after three peanut butter cups (and let's be honest — who can stop at just one?). prevnext