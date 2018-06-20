This light and refreshing salad is the perfect way to cool down this summer. And at 91 calories per serving, you can afford to go for seconds (or thirds)! Some quick tips for preparing this recipe:

Do not mix this salad prior to serving. Instead, build the salad per serving when you’re ready to serve, otherwise the feta will break down.

When you’re ready to serve, mix it up using a melon baller. You could also use the mellon baller to cut the watermelon for a fun way to serve to the kids!

Recipe: Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups watermelon, 1 tablespoon feta, and ½ tablespoon mint leaves

Ingredients

9 cups watermelon, cubed

6 tablespoons reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles

¼ cup fresh mint, finely chopped (about 24 leaves)

1 fresh lime

Instructions

Place 1½ cups of the watermelon in individual bowls. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the feta on each serving, and ½ tablespoon of the mint leaves. Evenly squeeze fresh lime juice over each serving. Serve at room temperature, or chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups watermelon, 1 tablespoon feta, and ½ tablespoon mint leaves)

Calories: 91

Calories from fat: 12

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 84mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 1