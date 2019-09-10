When we say two-ingredient brownies, we mean two ingredients. If you’ve got a box of brownie mix and some pumpkin pureé laying around, you can make these skinny, fall-tastic brownies! The pumpkin pureé adds the perfect amount of moisture to these brownies so you’re still left with an ooey gooey treat, even without the oil and eggs!
Recipe: Two Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 9 servings
Serving size: 1 brownie
Ingredients
- 1 (13.7-ounce) box No Pudge® Fudge Brownie Mix (dry mix only)
- 1¼ cup 100% pure pumpkin
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Line a 9×9 inch pan with foil or parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray.
- In a bowl, mix together the brownie mix and pumpkin until smooth.
- Spread batter into pan and bake for 25-30 minutes until set.
- Let cool completely. Top with (optional) whipped topping if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 brownie):
Calories: 117
Calories from fat: 1
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 101mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 23g
Protein: 2g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 6