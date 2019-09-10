When we say two-ingredient brownies, we mean two ingredients. If you’ve got a box of brownie mix and some pumpkin pureé laying around, you can make these skinny, fall-tastic brownies! The pumpkin pureé adds the perfect amount of moisture to these brownies so you’re still left with an ooey gooey treat, even without the oil and eggs!

Recipe: Two Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 brownie

Ingredients

1 (13.7-ounce) box No Pudge® Fudge Brownie Mix (dry mix only)

1¼ cup 100% pure pumpkin

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9×9 inch pan with foil or parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray. In a bowl, mix together the brownie mix and pumpkin until smooth. Spread batter into pan and bake for 25-30 minutes until set. Let cool completely. Top with (optional) whipped topping if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 brownie):

Calories: 117

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 101mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 23g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 6