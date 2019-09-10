Lifestyle

Recipe: Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

When we say two-ingredient brownies, we mean two ingredients. If you’ve got a box of brownie mix […]

By

When we say two-ingredient brownies, we mean two ingredients. If you’ve got a box of brownie mix and some pumpkin pureé laying around, you can make these skinny, fall-tastic brownies! The pumpkin pureé adds the perfect amount of moisture to these brownies so you’re still left with an ooey gooey treat, even without the oil and eggs!

Recipe: Two Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 9 servings
Serving size: 1 brownie

Ingredients

  • 1 (13.7-ounce) box No Pudge® Fudge Brownie Mix (dry mix only)
  • 1¼ cup 100% pure pumpkin

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Line a 9×9 inch pan with foil or parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray.
  3. In a bowl, mix together the brownie mix and pumpkin until smooth.
  4. Spread batter into pan and bake for 25-30 minutes until set.
  5. Let cool completely. Top with (optional) whipped topping if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 brownie):
Calories: 117
Calories from fat: 1
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 101mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 23g
Protein: 2g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 6

Tagged:
,

Related Posts