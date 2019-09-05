Recipe: Tortilla Chicken Soup

If you love to tailgate, then you’ll love this recipe! This soup is the perfect way to serve up some spice without serving up the calories. Plus, the longer it simmers in your slow cooker, the more flavorful it will become, so it’ll taste just as good halfway through the game as it did before!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1¾ cups and 2 tablespoons tortilla strips

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 small onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen corn kernels

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 (10-ounce) cans Ro*Tel mild diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chilies

1 (1-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning

1 (32-ounce) container low-sodium chicken broth

¾ cup lightly salted tortilla strips

Instructions

Place the chicken in a slow cooker. Add the onion, black beans, corn, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, green chilies, taco seasoning, and chicken broth, and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high heat for 4 hours or on low heat for 8 hours. Remove the chicken and shred. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker and mix well. To serve, ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish each serving with 2 tablespoons of tortilla strips.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1¾ cups and 2 tablespoons tortilla strips):

Calories: 331

Fat: 4g

Carbohydrates: 52g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.