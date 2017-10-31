Lifestyle

Recipe: Sweet and Smoky Cocktail Sauce

This low-calorie, low-fat, low-carb, low-sodium cocktail sauce is just the right amount of both […]

By

Smoky Cocktail Sauce

This low-calorie, low-fat, low-carb, low-sodium cocktail sauce is just the right amount of both sweet and smoky. Pair it with our Crispy Oven-Fried Shrimp for a mouthwatering appetizer.

Prep time:

5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
  • ¼ cup less-sugar barbecue sauce
  • 1 tablespoon horseradish sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

  1. In a small mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients together and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 57

Calories from fat: 15

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 293mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 0g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

