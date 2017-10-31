Recipe: Sweet and Smoky Cocktail Sauce

This low-calorie, low-fat, low-carb, low-sodium cocktail sauce is just the right amount of both sweet and smoky. Pair it with our Crispy Oven-Fried Shrimp for a mouthwatering appetizer.
5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
- ¼ cup less-sugar barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon horseradish sauce
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Instructions
- In a small mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients together and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 57
Calories from fat: 15
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 293mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 0g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.