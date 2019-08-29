Protein smoothies are a great way to start the day! They are made in a snap, they are tasty, and they keep you full until lunch! If you haven’t tried starting your day with a smoothie, let this recipe be your excuse to give it a go! Strawberry, banana, pineapple and orange flavor make this feel like an A.M. indulgence, while a scoop of protein powder will keep you full in a healthy way! Looking for more ways to use protein in a morning smoothie? Try our Skinny Raspberry Mocha Protein Smoothie!
Recipe: Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 small banana, frozen
- ½ cup strawberries, frozen
- 1 cup pineapple chunks, frozen
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ½ cup reduced sugar orange juice
- ½ cup cold water
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 265
Calories from fat: 15
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 166mg
Carbohydrates: 50g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 34g
Protein: 18g
SmartPoints: 11
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.