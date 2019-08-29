Protein smoothies are a great way to start the day! They are made in a snap, they are tasty, and they keep you full until lunch! If you haven’t tried starting your day with a smoothie, let this recipe be your excuse to give it a go! Strawberry, banana, pineapple and orange flavor make this feel like an A.M. indulgence, while a scoop of protein powder will keep you full in a healthy way! Looking for more ways to use protein in a morning smoothie? Try our Skinny Raspberry Mocha Protein Smoothie!

Recipe: Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 small banana, frozen

½ cup strawberries, frozen

1 cup pineapple chunks, frozen

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

½ cup reduced sugar orange juice

½ cup cold water

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 265

Calories from fat: 15

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 166mg

Carbohydrates: 50g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 34g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 11

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.