You guys will LOVE this Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili. We used quinoa, sweet potatoes, black beans and diced tomatoes to keep this vegetarian meal hearty and satisfying. The best part about this recipe is you just have to caramelize the onions, then throw the ingredients in a stockpot, and you’ve got dinner (plus leftovers) in under an hour!

Recipe: Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 heaping cup

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 large sweet potato, peeled and medium dice

1 cup dry quinoa

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons chili powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

*Optional:

Greek yogurt dollop

lime wedges

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium heat and add the oil and onions. Cook the onions until they are soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the garlic and cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Add the broth, potatoes, quinoa, tomato paste, beans, diced tomatoes with chilis, cumin, paprika, chili powder and cinnamon, and stir together and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are fork-tender and the quinoa is cooked, 30-35 minutes. Uncover, and stir in the lime juice and cilantro and serve with a dollop of (optional) Greek yogurt on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 heaping cup)

Calories: 217

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 320mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 7

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.