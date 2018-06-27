This dinner is wonderful! It’s a perfect, savory squash option for the next time you need something different, but don’t want to face a mile-long ingredient list with nothing that’s in your pantry! Our Southwest Stuffed Squash recipe takes several foods you probably already have in our kitchen and serves them up in a new way! For more delicious low carb dinners, try our Skinny Italian Beef + Peppers, Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken, or Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Meatballs!
Recipe: Southwest Stuffed Squash
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ½ stuffed squash
Ingredients
Two, 1 pound acorn squash
1 pound lean ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
¾ cup reduced sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400ºF.
Halve the squash lengthwise. Scoop out and discard seeds (or save seeds and roast them).
In a large bowl, add beef, onion, black beans, bell pepper, and spices. Using clean hands, gently but thoroughly combine ingredients.
Pack ¼ of the beef mixture (about ½ cup) into each squash half center. Place squash into a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Add 1-inch of water, cover with foil and bake for 1 hour, or until squash is tender and the center of the squash registers 160º F.
Top with your favorite (optional) garnishes and dig in!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ stuffed squash)
Calories: 278
Calories from fat: 46
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 60mg
Sodium: 455mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 11g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 28g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
3.1