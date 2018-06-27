This dinner is wonderful! It’s a perfect, savory squash option for the next time you need something different, but don’t want to face a mile-long ingredient list with nothing that’s in your pantry! Our Southwest Stuffed Squash recipe takes several foods you probably already have in our kitchen and serves them up in a new way! For more delicious low carb dinners, try our Skinny Italian Beef + Peppers, Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken, or Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Meatballs!

Recipe: Southwest Stuffed Squash

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ½ stuffed squash

Ingredients

Two, 1 pound acorn squash

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

¾ cup reduced sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Halve the squash lengthwise. Scoop out and discard seeds (or save seeds and roast them). In a large bowl, add beef, onion, black beans, bell pepper, and spices. Using clean hands, gently but thoroughly combine ingredients. Pack ¼ of the beef mixture (about ½ cup) into each squash half center. Place squash into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Add 1-inch of water, cover with foil and bake for 1 hour, or until squash is tender and the center of the squash registers 160º F. Top with your favorite (optional) garnishes and dig in!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ stuffed squash)

Calories: 278

Calories from fat: 46

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 60mg

Sodium: 455mg

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 11g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 28g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7

3.1