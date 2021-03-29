(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Breakfast has never been so easy with our Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole! Ham, peppers, onions and tomatoes all come together with the creamy, comforting Sargento® Shredded 4 Cheese Mexican for a breakfast everyone in your family will love. The light whole grain bread and egg whites pair for a fluffy and satisfying texture while still keeping this dish skinny. The chili powder and red pepper flakes add a subtle kick to wake up your taste buds. Top it all off with real, natural cheese for a healthy, kid-friendly breakfast you can make the night before and enjoy during busy mornings.

Recipe: Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1/9th of recipe (about 3×4-inch square)

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 bell pepper, diced (any color)

1 onion, diced

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilis

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon chili powder

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

5 eggs

4 egg whites

1 cup skim milk

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

10 slices light whole grain sandwich bread

¼ pound lower sodium sliced ham, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 cup Mexican cheese blend

Instructions

Grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, bell pepper, and onion. Cook until they begin to soften, 4-6 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the diced green chilies, garlic powder, chili powder, and red pepper flakes, cooking for an additional 1-2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. In a large mixing bowl, or in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, salt, and pepper. Slice the bread into 1 to 2-inch cubes and place on the bottom of the prepared casserole dish. Spread the ham, cooked vegetables, and tomatoes over the bread. Pour the egg mixture over the casserole and tightly cover the casserole dish with foil. Store in the refrigerator for several hours, to overnight. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Top the casserole with the cheese and bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes, or until the eggs are set.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/9th of recipe (about 3×4-inch square))

Calories: 168

Calories from fat: 55

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 109mg

Sodium: 534mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 15g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

