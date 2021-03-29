(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Our Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs are tender pork ribs cooked in BBQ sauce. Just minutes to prep and you’ll be ready to cook up this easy slow cooker ribs recipe! Definitely going to be a new family favorite!

Interested in making homemade BBQ Sauce, try our recipe for Skinny BBQ Sauce!

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone-Ribs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 ribs

Ingredients

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2½ pounds pork baby back ribs (about 16)

⅔ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce

Instructions

Remove the outer membrane on the bone side of the ribs, if not already removed. Do this by flipping the ribs over so they’re bone-side up and pat them dry with paper towels. Starting at the end of the rack, slide the tip of a paring knife between the membrane and the bone, then lift and cut through the membrane. Hold the end of the membrane with a paper towel, pull it toward the other end of the rack and completely remove it and discard. Place the ribs on a baking sheet and cut the rack in half so it fits in the slow cooker. Pat dry the ribs dry with paper towels to remove any moisture. Mix all of the dry rub ingredients together and pat on both sides of the ribs. Spray a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray and stand the ribs around the sides of it. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 6-8 hours, or until the meat is tender and falls off easily. Carefully remove the ribs from the slow cooker with tongs. Transfer to a clean baking sheet and brush with BBQ sauce. Optional: Place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes to caramelize the BBQ sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per serving: (2 ribs)

Calories: 289

Calories from fat: 177

Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 81mg

Sodium: 876mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar:3g

Protein: 23g

SmartPoints: 9

