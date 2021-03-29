Our Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs are tender pork ribs cooked in BBQ sauce. Just minutes to prep and you’ll be ready to cook up this easy slow cooker ribs recipe! Definitely going to be a new family favorite!
Interested in making homemade BBQ Sauce, try our recipe for Skinny BBQ Sauce!
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone-Ribs
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 ribs
Ingredients
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon brown sugar
2½ pounds pork baby back ribs (about 16)
⅔ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce
Instructions
Remove the outer membrane on the bone side of the ribs, if not already removed. Do this by flipping the ribs over so they’re bone-side up and pat them dry with paper towels. Starting at the end of the rack, slide the tip of a paring knife between the membrane and the bone, then lift and cut through the membrane. Hold the end of the membrane with a paper towel, pull it toward the other end of the rack and completely remove it and discard.
Place the ribs on a baking sheet and cut the rack in half so it fits in the slow cooker. Pat dry the ribs dry with paper towels to remove any moisture.
Mix all of the dry rub ingredients together and pat on both sides of the ribs.
Spray a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray and stand the ribs around the sides of it.
Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 6-8 hours, or until the meat is tender and falls off easily.
Carefully remove the ribs from the slow cooker with tongs. Transfer to a clean baking sheet and brush with BBQ sauce. Optional: Place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes to caramelize the BBQ sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per serving: (2 ribs)
Calories: 289
Calories from fat: 177
Fat: 19g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 81mg
Sodium: 876mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar:3g
Protein: 23g
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.