If you are anything like me, you’re always looking for more time during the day! It’s one of the many reasons I love my slow cooker, and more specifically, this Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal. This dinner only takes 10 minutes of prep time, and after 7 hours in the slow cooker, it comes out looking (and tasting) like a dish you took a lot of time with! I love this dinner just in a bowl on its own, but it is also amazing when put into my Skinny Chicken Tostadas! If you have leftovers, I seriously recommend trying it both ways!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 7 hours

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained + rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried thyme

Instructions

Dice red and yellow bell peppers. Place all ingredients into a slow cooker, stir and cover with lid. Cook on low heat for 7 hours. If you are running late, the mixture will hold for 8 hours.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 326

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 9g

Protein: 40g

Sugars: 5g

Sodium: 1380mg

WWP+: 7