If you are anything like me, you’re always looking for more time during the day! It’s one of the many reasons I love my slow cooker, and more specifically, this Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal. This dinner only takes 10 minutes of prep time, and after 7 hours in the slow cooker, it comes out looking (and tasting) like a dish you took a lot of time with! I love this dinner just in a bowl on its own, but it is also amazing when put into my Skinny Chicken Tostadas! If you have leftovers, I seriously recommend trying it both ways!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 7 hours
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
1½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 yellow bell pepper, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained + rinsed
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
2 tsp dried basil
1 tsp dried thyme
Instructions
Dice red and yellow bell peppers.
Place all ingredients into a slow cooker, stir and cover with lid.
Cook on low heat for 7 hours. If you are running late, the mixture will hold for 8 hours.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 326
Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 9g
Protein: 40g
Sugars: 5g
Sodium: 1380mg
WWP+: 7