Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal

If you are anything like me, you’re always looking for more time during the day! It’s one of the many reasons I love my slow cooker, and more specifically, this Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal. This dinner only takes 10 minutes of prep time, and after 7 hours in the slow cooker, it comes out looking (and tasting) like a dish you took a lot of time with! I love this dinner just in a bowl on its own, but it is also amazing when put into my Skinny Chicken Tostadas! If you have leftovers, I seriously recommend trying it both ways!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 7 hours
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 1½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts

  • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced

  • 1 red bell pepper, diced

  • 1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained + rinsed

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

  • ¼ tsp salt

  • ¼ tsp black pepper

  • 2 tsp dried basil

  • 1 tsp dried thyme

Instructions

  1. Dice red and yellow bell peppers.

  2. Place all ingredients into a slow cooker, stir and cover with lid.

  3. Cook on low heat for 7 hours. If you are running late, the mixture will hold for 8 hours.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 326
Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 9g
Protein: 40g
Sugars: 5g
Sodium: 1380mg
WWP+: 7

