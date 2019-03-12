The slow cooker is a beautiful thing. It does all the work for you, making it look like you spent hours on a fancy meal when really you just threw some ingredients in and called it a day. This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita recipe is no exception! Even better, now you have time to make the perfect complements to this meal, like our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa or Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours on high or low for 6 hours

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 fajitas

Ingredients

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies

16 low-carb, high-fiber whole wheat tortillas, original size

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the cumin, chili powder, red chili flakes, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Place half of the sliced onions and peppers on the bottom of the slow cooker, and the chicken on top of that. Sprinkle half of the seasoning mix over the chicken, flip the chicken with tongs and sprinkle the remaining seasoning on the chicken. Add the rest of the onions and peppers, squeeze in the juice of 1 lime, and pour in the Rotel. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours, or high for 3 hours. Take the chicken out and slice or shred it, then add it back to the slow cooker for 10-15 minutes on low.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 fajitas)

Calories: 249

Calories from fat: 56

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 897mg

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 16g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 34g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 4

