The slow cooker is a beautiful thing. It does all the work for you, making it look like you spent hours on a fancy meal when really you just threw some ingredients in and called it a day. This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita recipe is no exception! Even better, now you have time to make the perfect complements to this meal, like our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa or Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 3 hours on high or low for 6 hours
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 fajitas
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons cumin
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies
- 16 low-carb, high-fiber whole wheat tortillas, original size
Instructions
- In a small mixing bowl, stir together the cumin, chili powder, red chili flakes, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and black pepper.
- Place half of the sliced onions and peppers on the bottom of the slow cooker, and the chicken on top of that.
- Sprinkle half of the seasoning mix over the chicken, flip the chicken with tongs and sprinkle the remaining seasoning on the chicken.
- Add the rest of the onions and peppers, squeeze in the juice of 1 lime, and pour in the Rotel.
- Cover and cook on low for 6 hours, or high for 3 hours.
- Take the chicken out and slice or shred it, then add it back to the slow cooker for 10-15 minutes on low.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 fajitas)
Calories: 249
Calories from fat: 56
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 897mg
Carbohydrates: 27g
Fiber: 16g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 34g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .