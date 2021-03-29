Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili

This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Simply throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker, go out for the day and return to a home-cooked meal that is out of this world.

Here’s how to dice up those bell peppers!

Pro tip: Because the chicken will be super hot when you remove it from the slow cooker, use the paddle attachment of a stand mixer and mix on medium-low to shred your chicken! If you don’t have a stand mixer, do the same thing in a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer. Otherwise, shred the chicken with two forks, or do a simple small dice-up with a sharp knife.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 hours on low or 4-6 hours on high

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen yellow corn

1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the lime juice and cilantro in the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours. In the last 30 minutes of cooking, remove and shred the chicken. Return it to the slow cooker with the lime juice and cilantro, and stir to combine. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 264

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 49mg

Sodium: 498mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 6

