These Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders are the perfect addition to your game-day party. Bite-size and adorable, your guests will devour them at 150 calories a piece. The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. If you have any leftovers (chances are you won’t!), pack them for lunch the next day either on extra slider buns, or even in a whole-wheat pita. If the slaw is all gone, just cut up some carrot or celery sticks to dip in ranch.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours on high, or 6-8 hours on high

Yield: 8 serving

Serving size: 2 sliders

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

12 ounces buffalo wing sauce

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

16 whole wheat slider buns

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon reduced fat blue cheese crumbles

½ of a 10-ounce bag classic coleslaw mix

2 celery ribs, sliced thinly on the bias

¼ cup ranch yogurt dressing

Instructions

To make the chicken: Place the chicken in the slow cooker and pour the wing sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder over it. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hour or on low for 6-8 hours. When cooked, shred the chicken. The chicken will be so tender you can easily shred it with a pair of tongs, or two forks in the slow cooker. If you choose to take it out to shred, just add it back into the slow cooker for 15 minutes to soak up the rest of the sauce. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the Celery Slaw by mixing the coleslaw, celery, and dressing together. Refrigerate until ready to use. When ready to serve, place ¼ cup of the chicken, 2 tablespoons of coleslaw, and 1 teaspoon blue cheese on each bun. Each person gets 2 sliders.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 sliders)

Calories: 300

Calories from fat: 54

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 52mg

Sodium: 2292mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 25g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 8

