Ready to avoid the hassle of baking a ham for the impending Easter dinner? Free up your oven space with this deliciously sweet ham that will only take you 5 minutes to prep! Your slow cooker will do all the work for you while you are free to finish the rest of the meal and entertain your guests.

The brown sugar and apple cider vinegar glaze soaks into the ham for a warm and tangy taste. Your family and relatives will be cheering over this moist, delectable addition to your holiday dinner!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Spiral Ham

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 3 ounces

Ingredients

1 (8-pound) spiral ham

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons ground mustard

1 teaspoon ground cloves

Instructions

Spray the bottom and sides of a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Unwrap the ham and discard the glaze packet. Place the ham cut-side down in the slow cooker. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, ground mustard, and ground cloves. Pour this sauce over the ham. Cover with the slow cooker lid, and cook on low for 4-6 hours, basting with the sauce occasionally as it cooks. When done, allow the ham to rest for 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 ounces)

Calories: 340

Calories from fat: 118

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 130mg

Sodium: 1999mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 15g

Protein: 42g

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.