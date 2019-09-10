Ready to avoid the hassle of baking a ham for the impending Easter dinner? Free up your oven space with this deliciously sweet ham that will only take you 5 minutes to prep! Your slow cooker will do all the work for you while you are free to finish the rest of the meal and entertain your guests.
The brown sugar and apple cider vinegar glaze soaks into the ham for a warm and tangy taste. Your family and relatives will be cheering over this moist, delectable addition to your holiday dinner!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Spiral Ham
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 4-6 hours
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 3 ounces
Ingredients
- 1 (8-pound) spiral ham
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons ground mustard
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
Instructions
- Spray the bottom and sides of a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.
- Unwrap the ham and discard the glaze packet. Place the ham cut-side down in the slow cooker.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, ground mustard, and ground cloves. Pour this sauce over the ham.
- Cover with the slow cooker lid, and cook on low for 4-6 hours, basting with the sauce occasionally as it cooks.
- When done, allow the ham to rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 ounces)
Calories: 340
Calories from fat: 118
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 130mg
Sodium: 1999mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 15g
Protein: 42g
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.