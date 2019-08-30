This dinner is as cozy as slipping into your favorite, soft winter sweater! And it’s just about as easy to make too! This one will warm you up and fill your kitchen with the most mouth-watering scents of fork-tender beef and mushrooms stewing atop whole-grain noodles and a flavorful sauce in your slow cooker! It’s as simple as throwing all the ingredients in, turning on the slow cooker, and letting that bad boy work its magic! Want more healthy slow cooker recipes? Check out 10 Dump and Go Slow Cooker Meals Under 350 Calories!

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1½ cups

Ingredients

1½ pounds lean stew beef, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 (8-ounce) containers baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 small onion, diced

¾ cup low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons cooking sherry or low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

12 ounces whole grain egg noodles, dry

1 cup plain 0% Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Place the meat, mushrooms, mushroom soup, onion, beef broth, sherry, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, and black pepper in the slow cooker and stir together. Cook on high for 3 hours or low heat for 6 hours. About 30 minutes before cooking time is up, cook bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the noodles to al dente according to package directions. Drain the noodles and add to the slow cooker along with the yogurt. Stir to combine and heat through on low heat before serving. Serve garnished with the parsley.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping 1½ cups)

Calories: 323

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 29g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 8

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.