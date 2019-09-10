When you think of autumn, does the warm, lingering, house-filling aroma of pumpkin pie fill your nose? Maybe it reminds you of your grandma’s recipe passed down throughout the generations? The only problem with Grandma’s recipe? It’s the definition of “holiday indulgence.” Our Skinny Pumpkin Pie recipe will only put you out 175 calories and 11 grams of sugar per slice! So go ahead and relive the old days, this time just a bit more health-conscious.

​

​

​

Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Pie

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1 cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoon sugar

⅛ teaspoon baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

3½ tablespoons canola oil

2-3 tablespoons cold water

1 (15-ounce) can 100% pumpkin puree

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

3 egg whites, beaten

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon clove

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a small mixing bowl or measuring cup, stir together the oil and water with a fork to combine. Pour the oil and water mixture into the dry ingredients and stir together with a fork until evenly moistened. Add more cold water 1 teaspoon at a time if needed, until moistened. Transfer the dough to a 9-inch pie dish and press the dough evenly along the bottom and sides of the pie dish. The crust is going to be very thin, so be careful not to tear holes in it. Crimp the edges, or press with the tines of a fork as desired, then set aside until ready to fill. Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, stir all of the ingredients together until thoroughly combined. Pour the filling in the set-aside pie shell and place the pie on a cookie sheet to put into the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 350° F, and continue baking until the center is set, 1½ hours. Allow the pie to come up to room temperature on a cooling rack for at least an hour before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 slice)

Calories: 175

Calories from fat: 61

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 88mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 11g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 7

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.